Liverpool legend blames Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta for team’s horrible start to the season

Chelsea have endured a horrible start to the season and manager Frank Lampard is under all sorts of pressure to turn the side’s luck around.

They began their Premier League campaign with a 4-0 hammering at Old Trafford against Manchester United and then fell short to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup. Subsequently, they failed to defeat Leicester City in what was Lampard’s first match in charge at the Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool legend and football pundit Graeme Souness has blamed Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta for the team’s bad start to the season. He highlighted how the Spaniard was responsible for the Wilfred Ndidi goal which helped Leicester equalise and two of the four goals Chelsea conceded against United.

“Azpilicueta has been a brilliant defender for Chelsea but he doesn’t know Ndidi is there for the goal, he’s just watching the ball,” he said on Sky Sports after the match.

“He looks over his right shoulder and he stops that. He gave two goals away last week and gave this goal away today as well.”

Former Chelsea fullback Ashley Cole agreed and pointed out how Azpilicueta could have stopped Ndidi from heading in the corner.

“Azpilicueta’s body shape is wrong, if he’d opened his body up a bit more he would’ve stopped him,” Cole said.