Reports: Manchester United in talks to extend star defender’s contract

Manchester United face a unique problem at the moment. The Red Devils, due to several contract extensions and snubbed offers over the years, have seven recognized first-team centre backs in their squad. One of those defenders, they are planning to keep for the long term and are in talks to extend his contract.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are in talks to extend Eric Bailly’s contract. The Ivorian defender, who joined from Villarreal back in 2016, has just a year remaining on his contract and will be available to join any team via a free transfer after that.

Bailly signed a four year deal with the club back in 2016 but has since been in and out of the team due to several injury problems. However, the report states that although the Ivory Coast international’s contract is up next summer, Manchester United do have an option to trigger an automatic two-year extension.

The ex-Villarreal man has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford since the arrival of Harry Maguire, who is expected to be preferred all season alongside Victor Lindelof. Meanwhile, Bailly also has to contend for a place in the team with the likes of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, and Axel Tuanzebe, all of whom are still contracted at the club.