Reports: Frank Lampard set to rope in Chelsea legend to his coaching staff

Former Arsenal and Chelsea full-back Ashley Cole announced his retirement on live television after Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City in the English Premier League.

The Englishman, who spent eight years at Chelsea after joining them from arch-rivals Arsenal in 2006, won quite a few accolades in a glittering career. He was part of the Arsenal invincible squad and won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea as well.

He was widely believed to be the best left-back in the world during his prime and after a 20-year-long football career, Cole is set to enter coaching, as he revealed on Sky Sports.

“After hard-thinking and consideration, it was time to hang my boots up and look forward to my next chapter, which will hopefully be coaching. I am doing the course at the moment and now I want to be great as a coach,” he said.

Now according to reports in Daily Mail, Cole is set to be offered a place in former teammate Frank Lampard’s coaching staff at Chelsea. The Blues haven’t had the best of starts of the season and would want to turn things around as quickly as possible before they are left behind in the race for top four.