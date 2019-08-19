Manchester United target James Maddison destroys celebrity Chelsea fan with a brutal troll

Chelsea haven’t had the best of starts under the tenure of club legend Frank Lampard and it seems their fans are getting battered off the pitch as well!

The Blues started their Premier League campaign with a 4-0 hammering at Old Trafford against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United and then went down to Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup in a penalty shootout.

Many expected Lampard to turn the tides in his home debut as a coach but after Mason Mount’s goal gave them an early lead, they failed to capitalise and were punished by a rampant Leicester City side who played Chelsea out of the park in the second half.

However, the Foxes could get only one goal back to take a point away from Stamford Bridge. The star for Leicester was attacking midfielder James Maddison who terrorised the Chelsea defence and assisted the goal scored by Wilfred Ndidi.

The 22-year-old put in a man of the match performance and accepted that Leicester were gutted not to have taken home all three points when they dominated the majority of the game. Later on Twitter, he brutally trolled Chelsea fan Jeremy Clarkson who had called Maddison out for his hairstyle pre-match.

Here’s how things went down on Twitter.

James Maddison. Too long at the barber’s. Not enough time practicing football. — Jeremy Clarkson (@JeremyClarkson) August 18, 2019