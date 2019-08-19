Unai Emery says Arsenal never ever want to play against Liverpool

Arsenal may be taking on Liverpool in their next Premier League game, but manager Unai Emery isn’t too pleased about it.

The Gunners suffered a 5-1 thrashing at Anfield against the Reds last season, and morale must be low as they haven’t beaten Liverpool since April 4 2015 in the Premier League.

‘Liverpool and Man City gap will be reduced by Arsenal’ – Emery

“For us we don’t want to play against Liverpool ever,” Emery joked. “We’d prefer not to play against them.

“That is really our challenge, a good test. For the supporters, for all of us, going there with six points is good. Really our target is to reduce the distance to Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea.”

“When we play against them it is a big challenge to show how we can be. Next week is going to be a very good match.

“We are going to prepare first with the adaptation to them, their game plan and individual players and after to impose our game plan and capacity. We are going to prepare both defensively and offensively.

“I think first is to be positive in our capacity and then work hard. I know my past is to work hard, the present and future is going to be the same. After we can win, we can lose. But above all is be positive and keep moving ahead.”