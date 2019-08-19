Premier League |

Manchester United fans demand Premier League midfielder as their next signing

Manchester United fans are already calling for their next signing, despite the transfer window in England being shut for the summer.

Fans on Twitter have hailed Leicester City star James Maddison, and believe he will look good in the red of United should he end up joining the club.

Maddison was clearly the highlight as Leicester managed to leave Stamford Bridge with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, and is already a transfer target for several top clubs.

Comments