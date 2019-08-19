Manchester United fans demand Premier League midfielder as their next signing

Manchester United fans are already calling for their next signing, despite the transfer window in England being shut for the summer.

Fans on Twitter have hailed Leicester City star James Maddison, and believe he will look good in the red of United should he end up joining the club.

Maddison is class. Should be a priority next transfer window.#CHELEI #MUFC — Man United Source (@1ManUnitedNews) August 18, 2019

United need to sign Maddison to play no. 10, I’m on my knees pic.twitter.com/RJEsC7tm8Y — JTG Productions (@JTGProductionYT) August 18, 2019

I’d love James Maddison at Man Utd class player #MUFC — JoeyJoe (@joeyjoe93) August 18, 2019

Should have given Leicester 180million and got Maddison as well as Maguire #MUFC — Jamie Brown (@JSCB1986) August 18, 2019

We have to sign James Maddison next season none of this Bruno Fernandes crap #mufc — A (@mufc_AA98) August 18, 2019

Would love to see James Maddison in a United kit. He’s absolutely tearing Chelsea apart here, dictating the play and creating so many chances at Stamford Bridge. Too good. — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) August 18, 2019

If we go after Sancho and Maddison next summer, I for one am all for Brexit United. #mufc — Utd Movement 🔰 (@UtdMovement) August 18, 2019

I’m so glad Maddison is English, guaranteed to be at United within the next 1/2 seasons. — Tom (@CynicalLive) August 18, 2019

Maddison was clearly the highlight as Leicester managed to leave Stamford Bridge with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea, and is already a transfer target for several top clubs.