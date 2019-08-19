Wolves star mocks Manchester United, says fans prefer Liverpool and Man City

Manchester United take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday night, and it appears that the gamesmanship has already begun.

Wolves beat United twice in quick succession last season, and one of the stars of those games was Diogo Jota. The Portuguese now has a thing or two to say about the Red Devils.

“Of course Man United will always be a great team. But when City and Liverpool are winning titles, they have more fans supporting them in Portugal,” Jota revealed to the Daily Mail .

Wolves vs Manchester United EPL preview

“It has to do with the moment and we have to be honest and say that Liverpool is having a better moment right now than Man United.

“Everyone likes winners and when the younger fans look at other countries, they like to see a team that is winning like Man City and Liverpool.”

Jota was the highlight when the two teams clashed last season, and scored in both the matches against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, but believes that United displayed some of their class in the 4-0 win over Chelsea.

“This is a new season – nothing to do with matches last season. If you looked at Manchester United in their first game against Chelsea , they looked very strong. I think it’s going to be hard for us. We have to hold them when we need to, then try to get on the attack.