Jurgen Klopp reveals his choice in Liverpool midfield

Jurgen Klopp is clearly spoiled for choice when it comes to players in midfield at Liverpool, and the German looks content with what he has at his disposal.

“I like them all,” Klopp said about his midfielders after winning against Southampton.

“If they are all in good shape I have decisions to make, if only a couple are in good shape my decisions are easier. I like having difficult decisions to make.”

Fabinho, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, James Milner and others are all top class options for Klopp, but he is happy to keep them switching around through the season.

“No player should play 50 or 60 games a season, especially not in these intense [midfield] positions,” he explained.

“Give whatever you have and next game maybe somebody else will do the job and you will come on or whatever. That’s the plan but we can only do that if they all stay fit.”

“Last season we couldn’t do that and the year before we couldn’t do that – we went to the Champions League final in 2018 with the only three midfielders we had and last season we had only four midfielders for the last 10 or 12 games. Now they’re all back and we will use all of them.”

The Reds will also have Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to consider after he recovered from his injury.