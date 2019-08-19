Fans make #LampardOut trend again on Twitter after 1-1 Chelsea draw with Leicester

Frank Lampard has endured a difficult start to his career as manager of Chelsea, and fans at the Blues aren’t helping matters by seemingly turning on him already.

A recurring theme this season already has become the trend of “#LampardOut” on Twitter after Chelsea fail to win a match in their campaign, and it happened again on Sunday.

Chelsea failed to capitalise on the lead given to them by Mason Mount against Leicester City, and drew the game 1-1, causing an uproar on Twitter and a feeling of deja vu.

I don’t care what I’ve previously said. Franky the Fraud needs to go!!! A draw against @LCFC – are you fucking kidding me!!! @ChelseaFC FIRE HIM NOW!!! #LampardOut 🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/jqkThsL3eo — #LampardOut 🤬🤬🤬 (@LampardOutCFC) August 18, 2019

Wtf Even #LampardOut Is an Active Account😪😅 Chelsea Fans don’t Take Shit.. pic.twitter.com/TuKUUc4biw — HEAD BOY™ (@ChiadiNelson) August 18, 2019

Despite the negative atmosphere created by Chelsea fans on Twitter, football fans in general have expressed their sheer disgust at the behaviour of such fans, slamming the concept of the trend too.

Just shows how low the Chelsea fans are that they’re starting the trend #lampardout 😂 despite the fact that… 1. He’s a Chelsea legend 2. Hasn’t been given the opportunity to strengthen his squad yet 3. IT’S ONLY 2 GAMES INTO THE PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON YOU D***HEADS 😂😂😂😂 — Leo27 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@King_Leo_27) August 18, 2019

In the same fvcking match😂, patience really is a virtue. Retweet to annoy a Chelsea fan🙃 #LampardOut pic.twitter.com/TefpHlevSJ — temitope (@man_0f_d_year) August 18, 2019

#lampardout trending despite him being banned from signing players and giving the youth a chance. shit fans shit club — leon (@LeonMiIner) August 18, 2019

Someone tell me this is a joke. It’s been two games and we are under a transfer ban till next summer. What did you expect ???? #LampardOut — Jordan (@JordanV2000) August 18, 2019

