Fans make #LampardOut trend again on Twitter after 1-1 Chelsea draw with Leicester

Frank Lampard has endured a difficult start to his career as manager of Chelsea, and fans at the Blues aren’t helping matters by seemingly turning on him already.

A recurring theme this season already has become the trend of “#LampardOut” on Twitter after Chelsea fail to win a match in their campaign, and it happened again on Sunday.

Chelsea failed to capitalise on the lead given to them by Mason Mount against Leicester City, and drew the game 1-1, causing an uproar on Twitter and a feeling of deja vu.

Despite the negative atmosphere created by Chelsea fans on Twitter, football fans in general have expressed their sheer disgust at the behaviour of such fans, slamming the concept of the trend too.

Is time running out for Lampard at Chelsea?

 

