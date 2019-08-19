Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names Manchester United academy star as his best finisher

Manchester United take on Wolves in the big Premier League game to be played out on Monday night at the Molineux Stadium, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has questions to answer up front.

The Red Devils may have thrashed Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford last weekend, but question marks remain over his preferred choice in the strike department, after the departure of Romelu Lukaku.

‘Sanchez has not been put in the reserves’ – Solskjaer

The Belgian left for Inter Milan in the summer transfer window, and United failed to sign a replacement striker, leaving some problems for Solskjaer up top.

The Norwegian boss has now surprisingly named academy youngster Mason Greenwood as his best finisher, ahead of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

“They’ve still got a way to go, because Mason’s [Greenwood] more of a natural finisher than them,” Solskjaer said, while discussing Martial and Rashford before the Wolves game.

“Anthony has had spells when he’s played No.9 as a centre-forward under [Louis] Van Gaal, then he’s played on the left the last few years,” Solskjaer said.

“I think him and Marcus both are capable of playing both positions. Sometimes it will be Marcus through the middle and Anthony on the left, or Dan James on the left and maybe one of them on the right.

“But of course the goals are scored from between the posts and not the ‘worldies’ that we’ve seen them score — both of them, Marcus and Anthony with curlers in the top corner.

“I want both of them to be scoring easy goals because you don’t have to work too hard to score them, just a little bit of movement.”