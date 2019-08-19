Marvellous Maddison and Mount highlight England’s embarrassment of riches

Chelsea and Leicester City entertained on Sunday, with James Maddison and Mason Mount catching the eye in particular.

Amid a chaotic blend of defensive haplessness and rip-roaring counter-attacks, there was one thing discernible in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City on Sunday – James Maddison and Mason Mount highlighted England have an embarrassment of riches in midfield.

While it was another underwhelming result for Chelsea, following the crushing 4-0 defeat by Manchester United last time out, again there were some positives.

Mount’s display was arguably chief among them, as the young midfielder exhibited his wide-ranging abilities.

The standout performer was Maddison, however, as the playmaker carved through Chelsea almost singlehandedly.

Neither has played for England yet, but on Sunday’s evidence they won’t be waiting much longer for their first caps.

50 – James Maddison has created 50 chances from set plays in the Premier League since the start of last season (three assists), six more than any other player. Delivery. pic.twitter.com/TBH24fP1Qg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 18, 2019

Maddison, 22, scored seven goals and set up another seven last term, impressing many with his creative talents.

Given his form, it was somewhat surprising how few bigger clubs were linked with him during the transfer window – but their loss is Leicester’s gain.

The former Norwich City talent was the best player on the pitch at Stamford Bridge and by some distance, as he created three chances and set up Wilfred Ndidi’s equaliser.

His ability on the ball had Chelsea’s defence and midfield all over the place, as Maddison drove at them relentlessly.

One particularly highlight saw him slalom past several opponents in the penalty area, but he was unable to apply the finish, shooting over.

Leicester received big money for Harry Maguire in pre-season – before long it’ll be Maddison attracting such interest, with already overdue England honours surely just around the corner.

Some have criticised Maddison for his bravado and perceived flashy nature, but at Stamford Bridge he certainly walked the walk.

Although he may not have been quite as eye-catching as Maddison, Mount was similarly effective but for different reasons.

When scoring the opening goal, he showed precisely what he’s about – harrying Ndidi, robbing him of the ball and even applying a fine finish despite being off balance.

The well-rounded midfielder was Chelsea’s biggest threat in the final third, having a total of five shots and getting three of them on target, also creating one other opportunity.

Off the ball, he gained possession five times, made two interceptions and three tackles, while he also found a team-mate with 90 per cent of his passes in the opposition’s half.

What made his performance even more impressive was the backdrop of criticism from Jose Mourinho last week – the former Chelsea boss suggesting Frank Lampard shouldn’t have started Mount over more experienced options at Old Trafford.

He kept his place and showed why.