Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne confident “he can do better”

Having started the season in impressive form, Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne said he can still get even better.

Kevin De Bruyne believes he is still yet to reach his best despite putting last season’s fitness struggles behind him by making a tremendous start to the new Premier League campaign.

The Belgium international was named City’s Player of the Year in 2017-18 but was restricted to just 11 starts in the Premier League last term due to knee and hamstring injuries.

However, De Bruyne has started this campaign in impressive style with three assists in his side’s first two matches – a 5-0 win over West Ham and 2-2 draw with Tottenham – and is confident of maintaining that form.

“I feel good and I’m becoming better,” he told City’s official website. “It’s still the beginning of the season, so sometimes it’s heavy [going], but I feel fine, so everything will be OK this season.”

3 – Kevin De Bruyne has assisted more goals in the first two Premier League games of this season (3) than he did in 19 appearances in the competition in 2018-19 (2). Rejuvenated. #MCITOT — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2019

De Bruyne was seemingly at the centre of everything good for the reigning champions on Saturday, the 28-year-old setting up Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero with teasing crosses.

Tottenham twice pegged City back to earn a point, but De Bruyne felt his side did enough to win the match and has targeted a response away at Bournemouth next Sunday.

“We played well and I think we deserved to win,” he said. “The team played really well and played offensively the way we want to play.

“We didn’t get the three points, but that’s the only thing we didn’t get. We want to win every game but it’s very difficult.

“We deserved to win and we will go again next week and everything will be fine.”