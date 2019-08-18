Chelsea star rejected Manchester United due to Jose Mourinho, reveals ex coach

Being rejected is something out of the ordinary for a big club. It happens only on a few occasions that a player, or his representative, rebuffs an approach from Europe’s best. However, the same happened in the case of Chelsea star Christian Pulisic, who could’ve been playing for Manchester United if not for Jose Mourinho.

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic came close to joining Manchester United, only to reject them in the end, reveals his former coach Robin Walker.

Walker himself revealed that Pulisic was the subject of interest from the Red Devils at one point, only for his father to step in and reject the offer due to Jose Mourinho still being in charge. (via Manchester Evening News)

“He wouldn’t go to Manchester United because of Jose Mourinho. His father couldn’t stand Mourinho, because he didn’t promote young players.

“It was at that point I asked: ‘What about London? That’s where it’s at.’ I was trying to sell the city. His agent agreed, saying: ‘When you make these decisions, it’s all about investment and property.’ I was delighted that he did sign.”

The USA international signed for Chelsea back in January 2018, only to spend the remaining campaign on loan at Borussia Dortmund. He made his debut for the club during a pre-season friendly and scored his first unofficial goals for the club against RB Salzburg.