Reports: Manchester United star in Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired training to improve finishing

Manchester United displayed an unforeseen lethal edge to their attack in the four-nil thrashing of Chelsea. The Red Devils scored through Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Daniel James, taking full advantage of Chelsea’s defensive errors. And one star is now going even further to take Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired sessions to improve finishing!

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has been asked to take ‘special’ raining sessions by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in order to make his finishing even stronger. The England international is reportedly being put through the same routine which Cristiano Ronaldo undertook during his time at the club.

As per the routine, Rashford is being asked to work on his movement, as well as improve his one and two touch finishes. The youngster has also been asked to position himself more centrally while taking his chances, something which could be seen during the four-nil win over Chelsea.

Ronaldo himself went though this routine under the then assistant manager Rene Meulensteen and developed into a prolific finisher. He scored one hundred and eighteen goals for the club, before adding almost five hundred more at Real Madrid and Juventus.

Rashford, meanwhile, will hope to follow in his path by notching twenty goals for the first time in the league. The Englishman has started the season well, scoring two in the first match itself and will hope to repeat his performance when Manchester United play Wolves.