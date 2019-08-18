Reports say Sanchez agrees Inter deal as Madrid make Eriksen move

We round up the front and back pages across Europe, as Sunday sees the transfer rumour mill crank into gear once again.

First Romelu Lukaku. Now Alexis Sanchez?

Lukaku left Manchester United for Inter and former team-mate Sanchez could join the powerhouse Belgian in Milan.

Antonio Conte’s Inter are set to be active before the transfer window closes.

TOP STORY – SANCHEZ SET FOR INTER

Manchester United forwardhas agreed terms with, according to Sky Italia.

Sanchez has endured a nightmare spell since joining United from Premier League rivals Arsenal in 2018, managing just five goals in all competitions.

While United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has publicly declared Sanchez will play a significant role this season, the Chilean is reportedly poised to join former Red Devils striker Romelu Lukaku at Inter.

ROUND-UP

will make a late €65million (£60m) bid to sign Tottenham midfielder, The Sun reports. The Danish star has been linked toand, while Madrid have been talking to Ajax aboutas they struggle to prisefrom Manchester United.

– Le Parisien says Neymar remains convinced he will leave Paris Saint-Germain before the transfer window shuts. It comes as Sport claims Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has taken command to re-sign the Brazilian, who left for a world-record fee in 2017.

– According to the Mirror, Manchester United are ready to pay defender Marcos Rojo to leave Old Trafford. With two years remaining on his contract, Rojo was linked with a deadline-day move to Everton. The Argentina international is now reportedly pushing for a loan switch to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

h want to re-signfrom Juventus, claims Bild. Mandzukic spent two years at Bayern, where he won back-to-back Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.

– It comes as Soccerlink reports Serie A champions Juve have turned to Lyon forward Moussa Dembele, with Inter outcast Mauro Icardi proving difficult to sign.

– Napoli are preparing to relaunch a €60m bid to sign Icardi, according to Corriere dello Sport. Juventus are willing to offer Paulo Dybala in a swap deal but Inter are reluctant to deal with the Bianconeri. Napoli are also reportedly set to complete the signing of PSV’s Hirving Lozano, who will undergo a medical on Wednesday.

– AC Milan have asked Tottenham for full-back Serge Aurier on loan with an option to buy, claims Soccerlink.