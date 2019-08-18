Pep Guardiola reveals reason for Manchester City star’s alleged bust-up

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed the reason why star forward Sergio Aguero looked worked-up and ready to pick a fight after Guardiola took him off the pitch during Saturday’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Guardiola was also seen having an argument with Aguero – but while speaking during the post-match press conference, the Spaniard played down the altercation between the pair.

“It was a misunderstanding,” Guardiola was quoted as saying.

“Sergio [Auguero] was upset because he thought I blamed him for their second equaliser,” he further added, before concluding:

“Emotions were running high.”

The Manchester City – Tottenham Hotspur game was indeed a game running high on emotions, with both sides eventually sharing points thanks to a 2-2 deadlock at the end of full-time.

Raheem Sterling and Aguero scored City’s goals in the first half, while the Spurs held their own thanks to goals from Erik Lamela (23′) and Lucas Moura (56′).

City had 30 shots on goal during the clash, whereas Tottenham had just three and Guardiola said that he was more than happy with his side’s display.

“We played really well, we controlled left and right and created chances against a good side but we need to be more clinical,” he signed off.

Tottenham’s next Premier League fixture is against Newcastle United on 25th August, whereas defending champions Manchester City will lock horns against Bournemouth on the same day.

