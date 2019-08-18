Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed his early years at Manchester United, training under Sir Alex Ferguson. However, the Portugal international, who was just a teenager when he joined the club, was not liked by all of his teammates instantly. One former player has even blasted him for being an egotist.

Diego Forlan is one player who has gone quietly down in Manchester United history. The Uruguayan forward enjoyed a short stint at the club, during which he won the Premier League. Furthermore, the 2010 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner shared the same dressing room as Cristiano Ronaldo for one season, a player who he has called an ‘egotist’.

“Ronaldo was an egotist in the dressing room, not like Beckham,” Forlan told the Mirror.

“Cristiano always wanted to be near a mirror. He spent all day looking in the mirror.”

Diego Forlan and Cristiano Ronaldo weren’t teammates for long, however. The two were in the same squad for the 2003/04 season, with Ronaldo having joined from Sporting CP in the summer. Both players finished the league season with four goals each, although the Uruguayan forward edged his teammate eight to six in the total tally.

At the end of the year, the two won the league with Manchester United and Forlan departed for Spain to sign for Villarreal.