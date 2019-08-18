Chelsea boss Frank Lampard drops major hint over future club captain

Chelsea have had an uncanny start to their season. The Blues have lost both their matches so far while playing intense and attractive football. Several players have shone during these games as well and one, in particular, has captured head coach Frank Lampard’s eye, especially due to his leadership skills.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was full of praise for star midfielder Jorginho, commending his leadership skills on the pitch. The Blues’ legend also pinpointed at the Italian as one to drive the team during the match.

“We had generals on the pitch, people like Jorginho,” said Lampard. (via Daily Mail)

“He was fantastic, constantly talking to people around him, constantly dragging people up to get the [defensive] line up and playing with quality. They, the players, are the ones that drive that when they get out there. That was the most pleasing thing for me: the spirit and attitude of the players. It felt really special.

The Englishman then reiterated his player’s comments on being ‘Chelsea’s Jorginho’, stating that he agrees with him.

“Jorginho’s a fantastic player and I saw that on the first day of [pre-season] training in Dublin. I keep talking about his attitude, but he’s a driver of the group.

“He has real quality and I’m fortunate in midfield areas at the moment as it gives me problems in terms of the competition of Kanté, Jorginho, [Mateo] Kovacic, Mason [Mount], Ross [Barkley] and Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] coming back. But Jorginho has already shown himself to me to be a top-class player and I was pleased to see his comments [about not wanting to be seen as Sarri’s signing].

“I agree with him. He should be seen as Chelsea’s Jorginho. As a player, you know you go and work for the club. He has a real passion for football. And for performance. I love that.”

Mane Chelsea fans have called for Jorginho to be handed the armband ahead of Cesar Azpilicueta this season. However, the Spaniard retains his position as the club captain at the moment, a role he is set to play once more when the Blues welcome Leicester City to Stamford Bridge of August 18.