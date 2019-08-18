Former Manchester United star reveals new details on infamous Sir Alex Ferguson-David Beckham fight

Former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan has revealed what really happened during the highly-controversial dressing room bust-up in 2003, between David Beckham and former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

As you all know, Beckham was left with a gashed eye after being hit by a boot by Ferguson after United’s 2-0 FA Cup defeat against Arsenal at Old Trafford in 2003. The then-boss of United later apologized to the star – but then sold him to Real Madrid for £25million just a few months later.

Recently, Diego Forlan revealed the likes of other Manchester United Roy Keane and Ruud van Nistelrooy had to intervene, to prevent the pair from coming to blows.

“It was a tremendous rift,” the former Uruguayan striker recalled.

“It was after a match against Arsenal in the FA Cup and Ferguson was not happy because Robert Pires had made a break down the left, Gary Neville was caught too far forward, and Beckham did not cover. In the locker room, Ferguson and Beckham began to insult each other.”

“Every insult was worse than the last one and both men wanted to have the final word.”

“Then Ferguson left and it seemed that the discussion was over, but then Beckham said something else. Ferguson turned around and saw a boot lying on the floor and kicked it toward Beckham. A stud hit him in the eyebrow and he was cut.”

“We all saw the blood and thought ‘no, that didn’t happen’ but within a moment both men were getting ready to fight,” Forlan further added.

“That was when Roy Keane and Van Nistelrooy stepped in to separate them.”

The legendary manager Ferguson reportedly suggested at a later date, that he decided to offload Beckham from the Red Devils because his showbiz lifestyle was creating issues for the squad.

Quotes via Mirror.