Robin van Persie explains his controversial transfer from Arsenal to Manchester United

It is safe to say Dutch striker Robin van Persie made a lot of Arsenal fans unhappy with his controversial move from Arsene Wenger’s side to Manchester United back in 2012.

The former Netherlands international had joined Wenger’s side in 2004 going on to make close to 200 Premier League appearances for the club scoring 94 goals. He won the FA Cup with the Gunners in 2005 and also reached the final of the UEFA Champions League in 2005-06.

However, it was after his moved to Sir Alex Ferguson’s United that Van Persie lifted his one and only Premier League title.

That move incensed several Arsenal fans especially when their former captain scored against his former side on his way to the league trophy with the Red Devils in the 2012-13 season.

Now, Van Persie has revealed that it might have been Arsenal who were to blame for his move to their Premier League rivals.

You can compare me being at Arsenal to being married. Me and my wife – Arsenal – were married for eight years. After eight years, my wife, possibly got a bit tired of me. Those are the facts,” he told BT Sport (via Daily Mirror).

“If Arsenal are not offering you a new deal, you can have different views on things but the fact is Arsenal never offered me a new deal. Then you have to look around. I was ambitious. I still wanted to win the league. That is life,” the now 36-year-old said.

Van Persie also said that he also had an offer from United’s crosstown rivals Manchester City during that time.

“I ended up having three options. One option abroad disappeared quickly. Then it was City or Manchester United,” he said.

“What people don’t know, during the transfer, loads of things are happening behind the scenes. You have to take a lot on and make a choice based on what your targets are but also deal with the facts.

“One of the main facts was that Arsenal got tired of me. That was the starting point – they didn’t offer me a new deal. We had loads of chats with Wenger , with [Ivan] Gazidis. They gave me no decision to make,” said the Dutch footballer.