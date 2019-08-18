Spurs winger Lucas joins list of Premier League’s quickest scoring subs

After Lucas Moura’s instant impact in Tottenham’s draw with Manchester City, we look at the fastest goals by a sub in the Premier League.

Tottenham winger Lucas Moura made an instant impact by scoring 19 seconds after coming off the bench against Manchester City.

The Brazil international was brought on for Harry Winks in the 56th minute and glanced home Erik Lamela’s cross with his first touch of the ball to make it 2-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

But Lucas is still some way short of the eight seconds it took Sammy Ameobi to score for Newcastle United as a second-half replacement against Spurs in 2014.

Below are the quickest ever goals by substitutes in Premier League history, using data supplied by Opta.

19 – Lucas Moura’s goal came just 19 seconds after he came on as a substitute; as well as this, Tottenham scored with both of their first two shots of this match. Grab. #MCITOTpic.twitter.com/4CDeOtQgMC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2019

v Tottenham at White Hart Lane, 26/10/2014)v Derby County at Pride Park, 12/01/2008)v Wolves at Molineux, 23/04/2011)v Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, 09/03/2019)v Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park, 17/04/2010)v Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, 15/10/2011)v Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, 17/08/2019)v Chelsea at the Madejski Stadium, 15/08/2007)v Tottenham at White Hart Lane, 26/04/2008)v Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, 11/08/2007)v Newcastle at the Madejski Stadium, 27/10/2007)v Burnley at Old Trafford, 11/02/2015)v Watford at Vicarage Road, 07/04/2018)