Liverpool match club record with 11th straight Premier League win

Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino scored as Liverpool beat Southampton 2-1 and brought up an 11th straight Premier League win in the process.

Liverpool’s victory over Southampton on Saturday not only sent the Reds back to the top of the table but also matched a club record for successive Premier League wins.

Sadio Mane’s sublime strike and a second-half effort from Roberto Firmino proved enough to secure the points at St Mary’s Stadium, despite a late howler from goalkeeper Adrian gifting Danny Ings a goal against his old club.

The result brought up an 11th straight top-flight triumph for Liverpool, matching their best winning streak in the Premier League, previously set between February and April 2014 under Brendan Rodgers.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will now have the chance to go one better when they return to Anfield next week, with Arsenal – who have won both of their opening matches – visiting Merseyside.