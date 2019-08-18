As far as full Premier League debuts go, Dani Ceballos’ first start for Arsenal will take some beating.

Dani Ceballos starred on his full Arsenal debut, creating both the Gunners’ goals as Unai Emery’s side triumphed 2-1 at home to Burnley.

The midfielder – on loan from Real Madrid – put in a sensational performance, running the show for Arsenal, having 97 touches – more than any of his team-mates.

Ceballos also attempted 70 passes and created four chances and became the third Arsenal player to register two assists on his first Premier League start.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, against Everton in 2018, and Ray Parlour had previously achieved that feat.

97 – Dani Ceballos had the most touches (97), created the most chances (4), and attempted the most passes (70) of any @Arsenal player versus Burnley. Impact. pic.twitter.com/koOyQw5kWd — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2019

It was some way to make an impression for Ceballos, who has struggled to cement his place at Madrid.