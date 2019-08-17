Arsenal fans hail Dani Ceballos after Real Madrid loanee’s incredible home debut for the club

Arsenal registered their second consecutive win of the Premier League 2019/20 season as they got the better of a spirited Burnley side 2-1 at the Emirates.

While Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 13th minute, Ashley Barnes equalled the scoreline two minutes before half-time. However, the home side returned in the second half with a clearer mindset and were rewarded for their persistence as Pierre Emerick Aubameyang sent them into the lead in the 64th minute.

The hero for Arsenal tonight, however, was their loan signing from Real Madrid, Dani Ceballos, who registered two assists on his debut for the club. And here’s how Arsenal fans reacted to his performance!

Dani receives a standing ovation as he makes his way off the pitch – and Emirates Stadium sings his name… Good shift today, @DaniCeballos46 👏👏👏 🔴 2-1 ⚫️ (85)#ARSBUR pic.twitter.com/ci02JNhyC3 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 17, 2019

Dani Ceballos for Arsenal in the first half vs. Burnley: • Most touches (53)

• Most passes (41)

• Most recoveries (7)

• Most chances created (3)

• Most fouls won (2) Making quite the impression. 💃 pic.twitter.com/BtaD1LfzXw — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 17, 2019

Aubameyang scores! Love how Ceballos won the ball back to start off the attack. 🔴⚪ #ARSBUR pic.twitter.com/wF3K1JsqhA — Omar (@Tvvittergod1) August 17, 2019

3 – Dani Ceballos is just the third Arsenal player to register 2+ assists on his first Premier League start for the Gunners after Ray Parlour and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Impression. pic.twitter.com/S15jdjRCbL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2019

Arsenal fans enjoying this Ceballos masterclass knowing he’s only here on loan. pic.twitter.com/vBQBlwBSiQ — Jeff (@Jdrista) August 17, 2019

✅Ceballos’s 2nd assist of the game

✅ Aubameyang’s 2nd goal of the season pic.twitter.com/acnM9f0gaa — ArsenalGIF (@ArsenalGIF) August 17, 2019

Chuffed I’ve already decided on the name for my first born. The beauty of Dani Ceballos Dixon is it fits boy and girl — Chris Dixon (@chrismd10) August 17, 2019