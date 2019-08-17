Premier League |

Arsenal fans hail Dani Ceballos after Real Madrid loanee’s incredible home debut for the club

dani ceballos

Arsenal registered their second consecutive win of the Premier League 2019/20 season as they got the better of a spirited Burnley side 2-1 at the Emirates.

While Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 13th minute, Ashley Barnes equalled the scoreline two minutes before half-time. However, the home side returned in the second half with a clearer mindset and were rewarded for their persistence as Pierre Emerick Aubameyang sent them into the lead in the 64th minute.

The hero for Arsenal tonight, however, was their loan signing from Real Madrid, Dani Ceballos, who registered two assists on his debut for the club. And here’s how Arsenal fans reacted to his performance!

 

Comments