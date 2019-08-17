All the Premier League clubs have unveiled their kits for the 2019/20 season and the home strips of some of the clubs are simply marvellous. So, take a look at the Top 5 home kits of the Premier League clubs from the ongoing season.

#5. Aston Villa

Aston Villa returned to the Premier League after three seasons away and they’ve marked their return with a classic home kit. The Birmingham based club have always worn claret shirts with sky blue sleeves and this combination blends smoothly with the yellow lion on their crest.

For the 2019/20 season, the lion on the crest isn’t the only yellow colour appearing on the kits. Villa revealed W88 as their title sponsor upon returning to the Premier League and their logo adds to the beauty of Villa’s latest home kit. Funnily, Villa only used Tyrone Mings to unveil their new home kit.

New 2019/20 home shirts are available from next Wednesday! All the details 👉 https://t.co/i7PZDJ0hJW Pre-order if you can’t make the UK or US launch 👉 https://t.co/Qc0iOJmgXt

#PL #AVFC pic.twitter.com/741rvKf8eJ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 12, 2019

#4. Manchester United

Manchester United’s home kit is a tribute to the club’s treble-winning side from 20 years ago.

The new kit has the minutes 90+1 and 90+3 printed on the sleeves – that’s the time when United scored in injury time in the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich. In addition, the dates of the FA Cup final win over Newcastle United and the decisive Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur are also displayed at the bottom of the shirt.

The highlight of the kit is the commemorative crest which was seen on the treble-winning kits.

#3. Chelsea

Nike’s home kit for Chelsea for 2019/20 is a tribute to Stamford Bridge and the kit is unlike anything we’ve seen in recent years.

The all-blue kit has an all-over graphic which is inspired by the club’s home ground. The graphic mergers the North Stand, the East Stand, the West Stand and the Shed End into a unique abstract graphic.

The inside neck has a lion with Pride of London written around it.

#2. Liverpool

Liverpool have had some amazing jerseys under New Balance and their home kit for the 2019/20 season is a thing of beauty.

The home kit is once again a darker shade of red but this time it also has thin white stripes along the length. The kit is a tribute to the club’s legendary manager, Bob Paisley, who would have turned 100 in January.

The new home kit is inspired by the one worn by Paisley’s team from 1982/83 and the manager’s signature is printed on the inside neck.

Even though the home kit is amazing, the goalkeeper’s home kit stole the show and the pitch-black kit with golden print has already proved to be a huge hit among the fans.

#1. Arsenal

Adidas returned as Arsenal’s kit sponsors for the first time since 1993/94 and they ensured that the Gunners’ got the best possible kit.

The home kit is a throwback to some of the iconic kits Arsenal wore under Adidas’ previous sponsorship and they revealed the kit with a flashy video featuring some current and ex-players.

Adidas have also given Arsenal arguably the best away and third kits of the season as well.