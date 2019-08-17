Premier League 2019/20: Manchester City vs Tottenham – predicted XI

For the second week running, two of the ‘top six’ sides in the Premier League face each other. This time, it is Manchester City in action against Tottenham Hotspur, with both teams registering impressive wins one week earlier. Here’s how they could line up for this one.

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola, historically, has been unpredictable while choosing his line-ups. However, several injury and fitness woes have left him with no choice but to pick certain players.

One of those players his Oleksandr Zinchenko, who is expected to start in the left-back position once again. Meanwhile, over on the right-side, Kyle Walker could be picked once more ahead of Joao Cancelo, since the Englishman put in a solid shift in their last Premier League match. John Stones and Aymeric Laporte are Pep’s go-to partnership in central defence and both are expected to retain their spot playing in front of Ederson.

Moving up, new signing Rodri could be handed his second successive start of the season in place of Fernandinho. Kevin de Bruyne and David Silva are likely to retain their positions playing ahead of Rodri. However, Bernardo Silva could be an option in place o De Bruyne as well.

Guardiola chose Gabriel Jesus as his preferred striker for the Premier League match against West Ham and the Brazil international repaid his faith. However, considering the importance of the match, it is likely that the Spaniard returns to Sergio Aguero. Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez, meanwhile, are likely to start on either wing.

Tottenham

Tottenham escaped a banana peel in the form of Aston Villa last weekend. Spurs trailed Villa for much of the match before new signing Tanguy N’Dombele levelled things up with a long-range stunner. Harry Kane then added two more late on to complete the turnaround.

Starting with the backline, Spurs aren’t expected to tinker much with their backline and choose the same back four who started against Villa. That means that Danny Rose and Kyle Walker-Peters will feature on the left and the right-hand side of Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez. Hugo Lloris is expected to start in goal once more.

Moving into the midfield, Harry Winks is likely to start in the three playing just behind the attacking midfielder. The Englishman is expected to be supported by French pair Moussa Sissoko and Tanguy N’Dombele.

Mauricio Pochettino gave a starting spot to Erik Lamela during Spurs’ previous match. However, the North London side played a better brand of football after Christian Eriksen was sent on in the second half. Therefore, it may not come as a surprise if Eriksen is picked in the number ten role, playing behind Harry Kane and Lucas Moura.