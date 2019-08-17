Manchester United stunned the football world on August 11, 2019, as they beat Chelsea by four goals to nil. The Red Devils took a more direct approach to the game and constantly capitalized on Chelsea’s errors. Since the team is headed into a new direction, custodian David de Gea has been asked to undergo special training.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is undertaking extra training sessions in order to improve his footwork in goal. The custodian has been asked to improve upon this aspect by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is planning a complete overhaul in the Red Devils’ style of play.

As per the Sun, the same was echoed to them by a club source, who said as follows:

“He has been training exclusively with his feet, at least half-an-hour at a time.

“The coaches have him fired repeatedly with ball returns under pressure with various passing options.

“They are also doing it because of the recent new rule changes of allowing two defenders inside the penalty area at the goal kick.

“He has been clipping balls beyond the 18-yard box and into the full-backs and has worked well so far.”

De Gea will have a chance to showcase his newly learned skills when Manchester United play Wolves in the Premier League.