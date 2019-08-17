Manchester United player predicted Chelsea thumping a week before the match

Manchester United began their Premier League campaign in a stunning fashion, beating Chelsea by four goals to nil. However, while many had predicted the Red Devils to fall short in front of tough opposition, one player was so confident, that he proclaimed a massive result.

Such was the mood in the Manchester United dressing room ahead of the Chelsea tie, that one player confidently predicted a big win in their favour.

Journalist Andy Mitten disclosed the same on the Kelly and Wright show, claiming that he heard it from a player himself. (via Metro)

“The mood was lifted definitely by the win against Chelsea at the weekend. I spoke to one United player off the record in Oslo 10 days before the season started and he looked me in the eye and said, ‘Trust me, we are gonna smash Chelsea’,”

“I didn’t believe it, I didn’t write it, but part of me thought if that is the confidence some of these young lads have, that might not be a bad thing.”

Manchester United stars will be feeling confident ahead of their next Premier League outing. The Red Devils travel to Molineux to face Wolverhampton Wanderers. A win could see them go top of the table, provided results go a certain way elsewhere.