Arsenal in talks with Aubameyang and Lacazette for contract extension

Unai Emery says Arsenal are “working on” contract extensions for two key attackers.

Arsenal have opened contract talks with star forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, Unai Emery has confirmed.

The Gunners strengthened their attacking options with the signing of Nicolas Pepe from Lille before the end of the transfer window and now want to tie their established front duo to new deals.

The pair have forged a strong partnership in north London, scoring a combined 35 goals in the Premier League last term.

Aubameyang, 30, is contracted until 2021, while 28-year-old Lacazette’s deal expires at the end of the following season.

“They are very important players for us and their contracts need to be in the same balance, as players with us and also with the contracts with the club,” head coach Emery told reporters.

“It’s one circumstance, one issue now, that the club is working on.

“[Technical director] Edu is here for that reason. There’s also Raul [Sanllehi, head of football] and Huss [Fahmy, chief contract negotiator] working with the players for that.

“It’s important for them, but my focus is on preparing [for] the matches, each training session, and making sure the players are focused and concentrated for us and on the work.

“I want the best for the club, I want the best for the players.

“I think if they and the club are speaking about that, it’s perfect.”

Arsenal have been prepared to part with big-name forwards in the recent past, losing Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez to Manchester United within six years of each other.

Olivier Giroud moved to Chelsea in January 2018, the same window that saw Aubameyang arrive from Borussia Dortmund.