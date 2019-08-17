Manchester United star’s ‘unbelievable’ gesture for amateur team is winning hearts

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has won hearts with his gesture towards an amateur club ahead of their new season.

Lingard visited Whalley Range AFC and gifted them full kits, training gears, coats and t-shirts ahead of the start of the amateur side’s new season. The club posted pictures of the United star paying them a visit on their Twitter handle.

“Big surprise tonight as Jesse Lingard came down to the ground with coats, T’s and much more needed items for the team. Ready to start the new season. Unbelievable gesture,” the post read.

Big surprise tonight as @JesseLingard came down to the ground with coats, T’s and much more needed items for the team. Ready to start the new season. Unbelievable gesture @JLingz #Grassroots pic.twitter.com/xx2E92Wbb2 — Whalley Range afc (@WRAFC1stTeam) August 15, 2019

Good Luck For The New Season Boys! It Was A Pleasure @WRAFC1stTeam 👊🏾 https://t.co/ReM8zK6J4B — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) August 15, 2019

“A small gesture from you is huge for a club like us. Grassroots teams are forever grateful. Thank you once again, the lads were over the moon,” another one of the club’s tweets added. Whalley Range AFC play in the Lancashire & Cheshire Amateur Football League and start their season on Sunday, 18th August.

Manchester United, on the other hand, travel to Molineux to face Wolves on Monday night in their second Premier League match of the season.