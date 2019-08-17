Pep Guardiola slyly mocks Mauricio Pochettino with “compliments” jibe before Manchester City play Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City play Tottenham Hotspur in the big game this weekend in the Premier League, and the two managers might have a fair bit of mind games going on already.

Guardiola appeared to mock Pochettino in a press conference before the game on Saturday, suggesting that the Spanish manager perhaps isn’t used to hearing too many compliments about himself.

Guardiola on ‘top, top’ Pochettino as he hails Spurs’ boss as extraordinary

“I don’t know if Pochettino receives many compliments from other managers like me, I don’t think so,” Guardiola remarked.

“My opinion about him is high standards, even if he doesn’t believe me, so he’s a top top top top manager.”

“About Tottenham, I think my colleague can speak better about his team.

“I said from the first day when we played at White Hart Lane and lost 2-0 that I never said about the capacity, quality and possibilities of this team, the manager and the club. They are a strong team, a good team.”

City got off to a perfect start in the Premier League during the opening weekend of the season, beating West Ham United 5-0 away from home, while Spurs huffed and puffed their way to a 3-1 comeback win at home against Aston Villa.

The two English giants will lock horns at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.