Portuguese football coach hints at rejected Chelsea offer this summer

The managerial merry-go-round is a common thing at Chelsea. The Blues are especially known to hire and fire managers at will, often within months of them winning a major trophy. However, Maurizio Sarri left the club on his own terms, following which, they approached a certain Portuguese head coach to replace him.

Portuguese football coach, Jorge Jesus, revealed in an interview with Brazilian TV channel, FOX TV, that he could have joined Chelsea or Newcastle this summer, with both clubs seemingly interested in bringing him on board.

‘If it were for the money, I could have stayed at Al-Hilal. My agent wouldn’t want me to come to Brazil. I could also have gone to clubs in England,’ said Jesus. (via Daily Mail)

The ex Benfica coach was a subject of reported interest from Chelsea this summer after the Blues lost Maurizio Sarri to Juventus. However, they eventually decided to bring back club hero Frank Lampard, along with former player Jody Morris, to make up the backroom staff.

Newcastle, on the other hand, were linked with a much stronger pursuit. In an earlier interview with CMTV, Jesus himself had admitted that he had offers from England to start in May and that the club he was approached by was languishing in the bottom half of the table, hinting at the Magpies.

However, the Portuguese head coach eventually decided to fly to Brazil and sign with Flamengo instead.