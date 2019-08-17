Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to take on Guardiola like Anthony Joshua

Mauricio Pochettino is relishing Saturday’s trip to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino joked he would like to face Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in the boxing ring.

Pochettino’s Tottenham will travel to Manchester for Saturday’s Premier League blockbuster against reigning champions City at the Etihad Stadium.

Spurs boss Pochettino has enjoyed success against Guardiola after dramatically knocking out City in the Champions League quarter-finals last season.

Pochettino said he is ready to go head-to-head with Guardiola, though he insisted football is a collective sport.

Head over to our Spurs Official app to get the thoughts of Mauricio ahead of tomorrow’s clash at the Etihad! #THFC #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 16, 2019

“For me, the best thing to see who is the best is to go there, brave managers, put like [heavyweight boxer] Anthony Joshua and create a ring and fight,” Pochettino said.

“I don’t know [who would win]. He is strong. You don’t know. That is a joke. But it is not me with another coach.

“It is not me and Pep. I am so brave on the touchline because I know that is never going to happen, so I shout and everything.

“That is the point – I love to compare my team with another team. Football is a collective sport. It’s not a personal competition.

“Maybe another way is to put the ball in the middle with two goals and play one-on-one. Maybe we need a competition between the 20 managers.”