Photos: Manchester United confirm signing of French wonderkid

Premier League giants Manchester United have confirmed the signing of French wonderkid Hannibal Mejbri from Ligue 1 club AS Monaco.

According to various sources, Manchester United signed the 16-year-old for a transfer fee of about €10million.

Earlier, it was also reported that Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Lyon had also tabled offers for the French youngster but now, it looks like Manchester United have beaten them all in the transfer race to sign him.

Born in the Ivry-sur-Seine of Paris, Mejbri is the son of Lofti Mejbri, a former Tunisian soccer player. In 2018, at the age of 15, he was signed by Monaco for £1million.

However, a major disagreement between Mejbri and the French club had kept him withheld from their youth team for months – after which his parents forced his move away from the club.

“This new opportunity will allow me to progress and try to play with the greatest players ever. I have watched a lot of Manchester United videos from the past. Big names have worn the jersey of this club, it’s an honour to receive this opportunity,” Mejbri was quoted as saying.

