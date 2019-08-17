Ex-Manchester United trialist commits suicide following recurring injury issues

In a very shocking and tragic piece of news, we understand that 20-year-old Joel Darlington, a talented footballer who is also a former Manchester United trial player, killed himself out of depression after suffering a series of long-term injuries.

The young footballer was found by his brother Kyran hanged at home in Gellifor, North Wales, along with several suicide notes. Once considered a future footballing star, Darlington has trialled with Premier League giants Manchester United and has also represented Wales at the youth level.

His trials with Manchester United ended when he broke his arm in 2016. Darlington then joined Bala Town’s academy and was their top scorer in 2016-17.

In June 2017, he was diagnosed with possible scar tissue from a slipped disc, following which he began to undergo physiotherapy to heal himself. But that failed to improve things in the long-term and he later sought other solutions including acupuncture.

With such methods become ineffective as well, Darlington began to suffer from anxiety and he dropped out of college courses. However, he continued to remain positive about his future.

Metro further reports that he even spoke positively to his father about his future, on the day before his death.

Darlington’s parents Shaun Darlington and Dawn Davies were not at the inquest into his death where the coroner heard the case. His mother later prepared a statement outlining her son’s sporting achievements.

Following his death, Andy Kelly, Bala Town’s academy administrator, described the 20-year-old as ‘an exceptional talent’.

He said: “He was a pleasure for me to watch and coach during my time with him.”

Wynne Davies, chairman of Ruthin Youth team, said that Darlington had almost single-handedly won the League for the side when playing for the club’s under-12s.

“He had two great feet and was equally comfortable dribbling and shooting with either,” he said.

Rest in peace, Darlington.

