Huddersfield sack manager Jan Siewert following miserable tenure

Huddersfield Town have sacked head coach Jan Siewert three matches into the new Championship season.

Siewert was appointed by Huddersfield in January following David Wagner’s departure but he failed to keep the club, who were already facing relegation, in the Premier League.

The German was dismissed after Friday’s 2-1 home defeat to fellow relegated side Fulham left the Terriers 20th in the second tier having taken one point from three games.

Huddersfield won a single match in all competitions – beating Wolves at home in February – during Siewert’s seven-month tenure.

They also crashed out of the EFL Cup at the first hurdle this week, losing 1-0 at home to League One side Lincoln City.