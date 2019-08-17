Wilfried Zaha failed to secure a move to a Premier League club in the off season, though a transfer to the continent could be on the cards.

Roy Hodgson says Wilfried Zaha could still leave Crystal Palace despite the Premier League’s transfer window closing.

Before last week’s deadline Palace rejected bids from Everton for Zaha, who was also said to be a target for Arsenal, with the winger handing in a transfer request in an attempt to force a move away from Selhurst Park.

Zaha scored 10 league goals for the Eagles last season after he signed a fresh five-year deal in August 2018.

Palace have reportedly set a value of £80million on the 26-year-old, and though a move to an English club failed to materialise in the most recent window, a transfer abroad could still go through.

The transfer window across the continent remains open until September 2 and, with clubs including Borussia Dortmund and Napoli having been previously credited with an interest in Zaha, Hodgson knows there could be another twist in the saga.

“You can never rule out the possibility that it might happen because the transfer window in Europe is still open until the end of the month,” the former England manager told reporters ahead of Palace’s trip to Sheffield United.

“It’s not something I’m going to worry about because it’s something that I cannot affect. There’s not too much point worrying about it, if you ask me would I welcome it, the answer is no.

“I would rather that he gets his head down and commits himself to the season that we’ve got in front of us and commits himself to helping me, the coaching staff and the players into having another season that we can regard as a good one. That’s what I would like.”

Zaha, who returned late to pre-season training following Ivory Coast’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign, was not deemed ready to start Palace’s opening-day clash with suitors Everton, though he came on as a second-half substitute in the goalless draw.