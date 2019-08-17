Curtis Jones has committed his long-term future to Liverpool after agreeing a new contract with the Reds.

Liverpool teenager Curtis Jones has set his long-term sights on captaining the Reds after signing a new long-term contract at Anfield.

Jones made his senior debut for the Champions League winners in January’s FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves and has also been on the bench on three other occasions.

Versatile Jones is considered one of the brightest prospects in Liverpool’s academy and the 18-year-old has lofty ambitions.

“Being a local lad it’s a dream just to play for the club. To have been offered another long-term contract, I’m absolutely buzzing and I can’t wait to get started,” he told the club’s official website.

“Hopefully I can get a [Premier League] debut and get a goal and give the fans what they deserve.

"For me, it's massive. Being a local lad, my dream is to play for this amazing club."

“Longer term, my dreams are of being the captain of Liverpool football club, playing every week and winning a trophy is definitely what I’m looking to do.

“But I haven’t looked that far yet, I’m taking it step by step. My next step should be a big one and I can’t wait to see what it is.”

Super Cup winners Liverpool are away to Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.