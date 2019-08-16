Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian optimistic to start against Southampton

Adrian sustained a freak injury celebrating Liverpool’s UEFA Super Cup win, but he hopes to be ready to play against Southampton.

Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian is confident he will be available to play against Southampton on Saturday despite suffering an ankle injury.

The 32-year-old was hurt when a pitch-invading supporter slipped and collided with him while Liverpool celebrated beating Chelsea on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup.

Adrian – deputising for the injured Alisson – was the hero in Istanbul, saving a decisive spot-kick from Tammy Abraham after the match finished 2-2 after extra time.

Manager Jurgen Klopp said he was unsure if the former West Ham keeper would be fit enough for this weekend, meaning the experienced Andy Lonergan would likely need to start just days after agreeing to a short-team deal with the Reds.

However, Adrian expects he will be ready for the Premier League game at St Mary’s Stadium.

“I feel much better,” he told Liverpool’s official website on Friday.

“It was a strange, weird situation because we were celebrating between us and one guy jumped from the crowd and started running.

“I think he slipped in front of us and also the security with him and made me a tackle from the side. It was a bit of a strange situation but I feel much better today and I hope [I’m] ready [for Saturday].

“I think I have many chances [of playing]. I feel mentally ready and I also hope today with the treatment of the ankle it’s going to be much better.

“But I’m very optimistic to start playing tomorrow again.”