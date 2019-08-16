Christian Eriksen is set to stay in Tottenham’s first-team calculations despite significant doubt about his future at the club.

Mauricio Pochettino admits he does not know if Christian Eriksen will still be a Tottenham player by the end of the European transfer window.

The Premier League’s transfer window may have shut, but clubs in Italy and Spain still have time to complete their business, with Eriksen linked to Juventus and both Madrid clubs.

The Denmark playmaker is out of contract at the end of the season and in June confirmed his eagerness to “try something new”.

Tottenham have since signed two midfielders, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso, to further cloud Eriksen’s uncertain future.

“I don’t know,” Pochettino told reporters when asked whether the 27-year-old would stay in London.

“My point is to help all of the players, my job is to support them all until they maybe decide to take a different way in their career.”

Eriksen was used as a substitute during last weekend’s come-from-behind win over Aston Villa and will be considered for a starting XI berth against Manchester City on Saturday after impressing Pochettino during training.

The Tottenham boss denied Eriksen’s contract situation would have any influence over his team selection at the Etihad Stadium.

“For me it is the same between a player who has one year on his contract and one who has five years,” he said.

“The selection is not for the length of the contract, it is for the performance.

“After five years you should know to avoid this question, because you know I will take the decision based only on performance and not personal situation with the club.”

Argentina international Lo Celso could make his Spurs debut against City after skipping the Villa clash, but Dele Alli remains sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Son Heung-min is set to serve the final game of a three-match ban imposed towards the end of last term.