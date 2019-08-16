The two players who could replace Adrian for Liverpool in Premier League tie against Southampton

Liverpool have been hit with an injury crisis after both their first and second choice goalkeepers were left injured. While Alisson tweaked his calf during the Premier League opener, Adrian was injured by a sliding tackle from a fan. Who then, could step up for the Reds when needed most?

Liverpool got off to the perfect start during their 2019/20 campaign. The Reds thrashed Norwich four-one in the Premier League opener, before beating Chelsea on penalties in the UEFA Super Cup. However, both matches proved to be unlucky for Jurgen Klopp, with Alisson injuring himself in the first one, while Adrian in the second.

As a result, the UEFA Champions League winners are now left in an unforeseen predicament, having both their first-team goalkeepers injured. And if Adrian does not recover in time for the match against Southampton, Klopp could fall back on two less-renowned options.

First is Andy Lonergan. The 35-year-old custodian joined Liverpool first for their pre-season tour to the United States of America. The former Leeds United goalkeeper was then signed on a permanent deal by the club, to provide cover to Alisson and Adrian.

The second and more likely option is youngster Caoimhin Kelleher. The Irishman joined the Reds back in 2015 and has been playing at the youth level since. However, Kelleher was promoted to the first team by Jurgen Klopp ahead of the season, having already made his debut for the senior team in a friendly match one year earlier.

Meanwhile, the Reds will hope that Adrian recovers in time for the Southampton clash, with the Spaniard out with a swollen ankle. If he is unable to do so, expect one of Lonergan or Kelleher to make their professional debut for the club.