Manchester United star had photo shoot with rivals six months ago, before move broke down

Football works in mysterious ways sometimes. Teams, who are not expected to win, win and players who are not expected to score, score. One such mysterious and miraculous incident happened with a Manchester United star, whose move to a rival club broke down at the final stage, six months ago.

Manchester United fans chanted a new name around Old Trafford on August 11, when Daniel James scored past Kepa Arrizabalaga to make it four-nil in favour of the Red Devils, against Chelsea. However, things would have been a lot different for the Welsh youngster.

In January 2019, Swansea City accepted an offer from Leeds United for James. The player, in turn, agreed on personal terms and even flew to the Leeds base to complete his move. The transfer itself was widely expected to go over the line, so much so, that James even chose his kit number and had his photo-shoot.

Unfortunately, Swansea pulled the plug on the move at the eleventh hour, leaving James with nowhere to go but back.

Fast-forward six months, Manchester United came calling for the youngster, and eventually signed him for a fee in the region of 15-20 Million. James went to pre-season with the club and even made an appearance during their season opener against Chelsea, scoring in the process.

James can even be seen in the trailer for the documentary series, as he makes a small appearance at the 1:24 mark.