Ex Manchester United defender blames Romelu Lukaku’s size for failed stint

Manchester United and Romelu Lukaku parted ways after two inconsistent years. The Belgian striker left for Inter Milan, while the Red Devils promoted Mason Greenwood to fill for the departed striker. One former United defender has now blamed Lukaku’s built for his failed move.

Former Manchester United defender, Gary Pallister, has blamed Romelu Lukaku’s size for his failed move. Pallister says that the Belgian striker is ‘too heavy’ for United’s style of play.

“I think Lukaku is a goalscorer and he will score plenty of goals, but the way they want to play at times, he’s too heavy,” said Pallister. (via Goal)

“You look at the pace in the present game; maybe Ole is looking at that and saying he can’t implement that into his game for me. He was surplus to requirements.

“He’s a goal scorer, an instinctive goal scorer. He’s not the most clinical but he will get you 15-20 goals a season, but we were looking for a more rounded player.

“He plays Lingard, Martial and Rashford, and we caught Chelsea napping on the ball high up the pitch. So when you can do that you’ll have more space to go into and score more goals.”

Manchester United got off to a flying start in the league, beating Chelsea by four goals to nil. Both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial found themselves on the score sheet, using their pace to put the Blues to the sword.

The Red Devils next face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league in what will be their first away match of the season.