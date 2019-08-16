OFFICIAL: Manchester United launch ‘rose’ themed third kit for 2019/20 season

The new football season has begun! Teams have brought in new players and are donning new kits. However, some teams are still in the process of releasing their alternate jerseys. Manchester United were among those up until a while ago but have now revealed their third kit for the 2019/20 season.

Predominantly black in colour, the Manchester United 2019/20 third kit features a subtle rose design across the front and the back of the kit. The Adidas and the club logo, meanwhile, are both in red to compliment the design. However, the main kit sponsor, Chevrolet, retains their original colour scheme.

The kit also pays tribute to the Red Devils’ first-ever FA Cup win, when they beat Bristol City one-nil back in 1909. The team had donned the Lancashire rose on their shirt for that match – a key detail of their 2019/20 alternate shirt.

A small caption on the bottom-left of the shirt – “110 Years – Manchester Rose – 1909-2019” further commemorates the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have already released their home and away strips for the coming season. While the home shirt is predominantly red, the away shirt is beige in colour with a ‘snakeskin’ pattern.