Manchester United star comes to the support of racially abused Chelsea player

Chelsea star Tammy Abraham was racially abused by certain sections of “fans” after the UEFA Super Cup game between the Blues and Liverpool, and one Manchester United star has now chimed in with support.

Marcus Rashford sent out a tweet to support Abraham during this trying time, and mentioned that “we should be celebrating young English talent” in the aftermath of the incident.

Keep your head held high @tammyabraham we’ve all had them saved, that’s football 🤷🏽‍♂️ We should be celebrating young English talent not this… https://t.co/Vk0bbC02wr — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) August 15, 2019

Tammy Abraham was the subject of racial abuse after he missed the penalty that resulted in Liverpool lifting the Super Cup trophy, sparking outrage among some sections of the public.

The online racist abuse of Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham after the Super Cup against Liverpool has been called “disgusting” and “increasingly predictable” by Kick It Out. — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2019

Racist chanting and online abuse has become prevalent in the news lately, and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has been one of the players demanding that proper action be taken against those who indulge in it.

Unfortunately, racist abuse doesn’t seem to be heading out of the game any time soon.