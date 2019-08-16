Premier League |

Manchester United star comes to the support of racially abused Chelsea player

Chelsea star Tammy Abraham was racially abused by certain sections of “fans” after the UEFA Super Cup game between the Blues and Liverpool, and one Manchester United star has now chimed in with support. 

Marcus Rashford sent out a tweet to support Abraham during this trying time, and mentioned that “we should be celebrating young English talent” in the aftermath of the incident.

Tammy Abraham was the subject of racial abuse after he missed the penalty that resulted in Liverpool lifting the Super Cup trophy, sparking outrage among some sections of the public.

Racist chanting and online abuse has become prevalent in the news lately, and Manchester City star Raheem Sterling has been one of the players demanding that proper action be taken against those who indulge in it.

Unfortunately, racist abuse doesn’t seem to be heading out of the game any time soon.

