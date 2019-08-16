WATCH: N’Golo Kante reveals which position suits him best at Chelsea

N’Golo Kante dominated talk about positional play in the Premier League last season, after he was shifted further up the pitch by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri. The Frenchman has finally revealed where he feels comfortable playing in the team.

Speaking to Goal, Kante, rather surprisingly, revealed that he likes to play further up the pitch, which is exactly where he was deployed by Sarri last season. Take a look.

What is N’Golo Kante’s best position? 🤔 The Chelsea man says he likes to play further up the pitch. pic.twitter.com/jcVdJIrdbN — Goal (@goal) August 15, 2019

“I like to play at this position, this is where I played last year,” Kante remarks.

The Frenchman sparked debate among Chelsea fans after he was used in a more attacking role, rather than in the defensive midfield position, where he had initially proved very effective for Leicester City, Chelsea, as well as the French national team.

The midfielder won the Premier League crown with both Leicester and Chelsea while operating from that part of midfield, and achieved perhaps the greatest of all achievements when he helped France lift the FIFA World Cup last year.

Despite the Blues winning the UEFA Europa League (UEL) last season, question marks remained over where Kante should be used on the pitch.