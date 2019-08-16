Rangers have completed the signing of Wales midfielder Andy King, who joins on loan from Leicester City.

Leicester City midfielder Andy King has joined Steven Gerrard’s Rangers on loan, both clubs have announced.

King will spend the 2019-20 campaign with the Glasgow side having fallen out of favour with the Foxes.

The midfielder made 25 appearances as Leicester won the Premier League title in 2015-16 and he then helped Wales reach the Euro 2016 semi-finals.

King becomes Rangers’ 10th signing of the transfer window, following players including Steven Davis, Brandon Barker and Sheyi Ojo to Ibrox.

The 30-year-old was present as Rangers beat Midtjylland on Thursday to reach the Europa League play-off round.

Gerrard’s men will next take on Polish side Legia Warsaw for a place in the competition’s group stage.