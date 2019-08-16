Rangers have completed the signing of Wales midfielder Andy King, who joins on loan from Leicester City.
King will spend the 2019-20 campaign with the Glasgow side having fallen out of favour with the Foxes.
The midfielder made 25 appearances as Leicester won the Premier League title in 2015-16 and he then helped Wales reach the Euro 2016 semi-finals.
King becomes Rangers’ 10th signing of the transfer window, following players including Steven Davis, Brandon Barker and Sheyi Ojo to Ibrox.
Gerrard’s men will next take on Polish side Legia Warsaw for a place in the competition’s group stage.