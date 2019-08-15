Former Manchester United star accuses club of copying Liverpool

Former Manchester United star Paul Ince has accused Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of blatantly copying Liverpool’s tactics to try and achieve the same amount of success in the 2019-20 season.

Ince claims that United boss Solskjaer’s move to sign Harry Maguire the centre-back and his strategy of using three forwards – Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Anthony Martial – were shockingly similar to Liverpool’s own system, where they have Virgil van Dijk as their defensive giant and the famous attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane up front.

“I look at Manchester United and I feel like they’re almost copying a Liverpool model,” Ince told Paddy Power in a recent interview.

“They [Liverpool] got Virgil van Dijk in and United got Harry Maguire in. And it seems they’ve gone for three forwards too, pacey players like [Anthony] Martial, [Jesse] Lingard and [Marcus] Rashford,” he further explained

“I do not see where [Romelu] Lukaku fits into that, so I’m not surprised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer let him go. But that does put extra pressure on the younger lads to find the net.”

“The fact is, Lukaku is a goalscorer, he’s always been a natural goalscorer but the ball has to be placed right in front of him, which does not work here,” Ince concluded.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are all set to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers next, in what will be their second Premier League game of the new season.

The match will be held at the Wolves’ home at the Molineux Stadium, on 19th August.

Quotes via Metro.