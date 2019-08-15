Former Chelsea star names player who can replace Eden Hazard

Former Chelsea star Tony Cascarino has revealed that Christian Pulisic could be the one Chelsea player who can replace Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge in the years to come.

The former Borussia Dortmund star impressed for the Londoners during Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup match against Liverpool and also emerged as one of Chelsea’s biggest talking points despite losing the match eventually, on penalties.

“Christian Pulisic looks like he will be a very dangerous player for Chelsea,” Cascarino said, before adding:

“Jurgen Klopp [Liverpool’s manager] had been interested in the young forward and you could tell he was wary of his threat as he changed his defence to counter him, selecting Joe Gomez at right-back instead of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Gomez is a better defender than his team-mate but it still wasn’t enough to stop the United States international at times.”

“I don’t remember a young Eden Hazard being as quick and direct and there’s no reason Pulisic can’t develop into a player of Hazard’s standing. He reminds me of Arjen Robben, you cannot stop him one-on-one because you don’t know which way he’s going to go and his pace is devastating. He will be a massive asset for Frank Lampard this season,” Cascarino concluded.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard and his boys – including Pulisic himself – will now take on Leicester City at the Stamford Bridge on Sunday, in what will be their second Premier League game of the new season.

Quotes via Goal.