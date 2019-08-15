Romelu Lukaku’s Manchester United future was one of the most talked-about news during the summer 2019 transfer window. The Belgian international ended up leaving the Red Devils in the end to join Inter Milan. His national team coach, Roberto Martinez, has given a possible reason behind his move.

Belgium Football Team manager Roberto Martinez has given a possible reason as to why Romelu Lukaku left Manchester United. The former Everton boss states that the forward’s time at Old Trafford came to an end and that he needed fresh air.

“The link between Romelu and Manchester United had simply come to an end,” Martinez told HLN.

“He needed fresh air: he’s found it at Inter and joined a very ambitious club.”

Lukaku joined Inter Milan in the final days of the summer 2019 English window for a reported fee of 72 Million. The striker was handed the number ‘9’ shirt upon signing, despite it having an owner already in Mauro Icardi.

The Belgian international got off to a great start at his new club as well, scoring four in his debut match, albeit only a friendly.

He will look to make a similar impact when Inter play Lecce in their 2019/20 Serie A opener on August 26.

Meanwhile, Lukaku’s previous team, Manchester United, did not miss the presence of the striker in their season opener against Chelsea, which they won by a four-nil margin.